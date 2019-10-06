Linx Market Capitalization Hits $14,979.00 (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Linx has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Linx has a market capitalization of $14,979.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00690610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015713 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

