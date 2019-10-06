Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,335,000 after acquiring an additional 337,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.