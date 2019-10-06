Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Limoneira by 757.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 18.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

