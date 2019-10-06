LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

LX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded LexinFintech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,424. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($2.92). LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $67,505,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LexinFintech by 842.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 989,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

