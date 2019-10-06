LEOcoin (LEO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,107.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $2,107.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,109.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.02170620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.02748936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00696539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00696397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00454374 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012393 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.