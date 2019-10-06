LBRY Credits Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $4,772.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 632,766,932 coins and its circulating supply is 272,773,932 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.