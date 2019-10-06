Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNTH. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,018. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $766.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $115,442.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 35,586 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,002,457.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,116.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,024 shares of company stock worth $3,136,496 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.