Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 65.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

