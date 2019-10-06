Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $170,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,290 and sold 16,914 shares valued at $738,349. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 115.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 177,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 327.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 103,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

