L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRLCY. HSBC began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.29. 54,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.55. L OREAL CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.