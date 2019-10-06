Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,783. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

