Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.
NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,783. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
