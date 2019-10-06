Kin Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Stellarport and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Kin has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $844,845.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00191608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.01035374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, DDEX, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

