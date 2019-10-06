KickCoin (KICK) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Gate.io, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene, Mercatox, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

