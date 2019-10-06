KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 3,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

