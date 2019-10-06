Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Receives €26.92 Average PT from Analysts

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.92 ($31.30).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

ETR JUN3 traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching €19.59 ($22.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a twelve month high of €32.36 ($37.63).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

