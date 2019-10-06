JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,315 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo to a market perform rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443 ($44.99).

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,288.50 ($42.97). 3,713,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,371.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,306.62. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,401,584.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

