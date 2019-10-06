JMP Securities Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has $232.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $386.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.21.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,898,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,921. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,942.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

