Iungo One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Iungo has a market capitalization of $92,507.00 and $7.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038140 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.05393887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

