Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRI. Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Itron to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Itron has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $77.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Itron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.