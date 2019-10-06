IOTA Hits Market Cap of $759.60 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003391 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and Gate.io. IOTA has a total market cap of $759.60 million and $6.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00231012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coinone, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Ovis, FCoin, OKEx, Binance, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.