Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.