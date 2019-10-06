Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

ITCI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,722. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,219.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

