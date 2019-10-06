Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Interface and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 238,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,978. The company has a market cap of $821.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.54. Interface has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $22.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 678.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth $77,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Interface by 87.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interface by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

