Ink Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $1.84 million and $4,301.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EXX, LBank and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, EXX, Exmo, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Gate.io, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

