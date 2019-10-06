Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.05.
NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 650,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,196. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
