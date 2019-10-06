IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.45 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $2,053.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00191943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01031845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,789,431 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.