Iconiq Lab Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $336,490.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01029122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

