ICON (ICX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.33 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002108 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, ABCC, HitBTC and Bitbns. ICON has a total market capitalization of $84.37 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01029122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090998 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,688,812 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bitbns, OOOBTC, Allbit, ABCC, HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, Binance, Rfinex, Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

