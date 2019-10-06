I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.11 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $285.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00879275 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,718,253 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.