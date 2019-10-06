Hydro Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, IDEX and BitMart. Hydro has a market cap of $6.99 million and $3.40 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038112 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.05415226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001088 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DEx.top, CoinEx, BitForex, Upbit, BitMart, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

