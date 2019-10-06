Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €73.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.00 ($84.88).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.55 ($54.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €48.75 ($56.69) and a 52-week high of €69.40 ($80.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

