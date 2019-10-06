HTMLCOIN Market Cap Tops $1.88 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $2,614.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00877845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00212679 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005766 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00072341 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, C-Patex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

