HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital raised HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on HMS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.86 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 293,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. HMS has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 87,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $3,333,969.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,351.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $103,531.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,389.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,166,768 in the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.