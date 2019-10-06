Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,584 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $49,889.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,320 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,874 shares of company stock valued at $488,046. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $144,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $184,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

