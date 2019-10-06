Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:HLF opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,235 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

