HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $203,802.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 63.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 63.3% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $203,802.00 and $11.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00033267 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00072232 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001567 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00128128 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,049.21 or 0.99811095 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003380 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,703,894 coins and its circulating supply is 252,568,744 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

