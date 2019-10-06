Head to Head Review: ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ING Groep and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $21.36 billion 1.85 $5.62 billion $1.64 6.17 Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.90 billion 1.26 $1.02 billion $0.75 8.57

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ING Groep and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 1 4 5 0 2.40 Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 5 0 0 1.83

ING Groep presently has a consensus target price of $11.15, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than ING Groep.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ING Groep pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 24.99% 8.83% 0.50% Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.86% 15.56% 1.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ING Groep beats Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

