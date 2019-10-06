Harmony (ONE) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $1.80 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038312 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.62 or 0.05412712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,580,506,025 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.