GridCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,941.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,941.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and C-CEX.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

