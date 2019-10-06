Graft Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Graft has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $538,411.00 and $24,940.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00692073 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002883 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

