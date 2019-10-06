GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of GoPro to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

GoPro stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 10,063,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after acquiring an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389,072 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

