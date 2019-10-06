GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. GoldMint has a market cap of $602,072.00 and $8,856.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003933 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

