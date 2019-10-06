GoldBlocks Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $28,369.00 and $7.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00888126 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

