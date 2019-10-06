Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.92, 1,128,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,108,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93 and a beta of -0.12.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $242,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 92.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

