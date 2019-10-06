Giant Trading Down 17.4% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Giant has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $92,423.00 and $1,727.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.98, $31.10, $20.33 and $24.71.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00640799 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025568 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000399 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,101,256 coins and its circulating supply is 5,951,248 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

