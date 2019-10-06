Gexan (GEX) Price Reaches $0.0988 on Top Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $155,173.00 and approximately $110,852.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00891780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00212125 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004184 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,371,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,892 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

