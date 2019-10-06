Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $572,875.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00014146 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Ovis and Binance. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00191311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01026680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ovis, IDEX, Hotbit, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

