Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial set a $18.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

GNK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 100,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $392.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

