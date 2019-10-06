Gas Hits Market Cap of $12.68 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00015710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and Switcheo Network. Gas has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $1.54 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00191608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.01035374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitinka, OKEx, Binance, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Cobinhood, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

