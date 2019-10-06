Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

GTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Garrett Motion and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Garrett Motion from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Garrett Motion and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,842. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $687.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.99 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $38,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $7,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

